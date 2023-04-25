Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Ways to protect yourself after a data breach

There were 1,802 breaches in 2022, per Identity Theft Resource Center
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 422 million people were impacted by data breaches in 2022, according to a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center.

If your data was breached, financial experts recommend requesting a credit alert. To do so, go to AnnualCreditReport.com, which funnels you to the three credit bureaus, Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. From there, you can put a credit alert on each of your online accounts.

“It’s pretty simple, Cherry Dale, financial education director for Virginia Credit Union, explained. “You put in your information and there’s a fraud alert on there. Now, this is not a credit freeze. Credit freeze would be the next step. Or if you are feeling very vulnerable go ahead and put a credit freeze on there.”

While a fraud alert only notifies a potential lender you have been compromised in some way, a credit freeze would prevent anyone from being able to open a card in your name. You would need to use your personalized pin to unfreeze your credit and allow lenders to access your credit in that case.

Dale said neither a fraud alert nor a credit freeze prevents you from being able to get a loan. You just may have to take extra steps to verify your identity.

If you do set up fraud alerts, Dale recommended you get a free credit report from the three credit bureaus so you can make sure all your information is correct.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy Johnson
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
Jasper police release details on 2nd shooting following prom party incident
Livingston police shoot suspect following motorcycle chase
Searchers resumed looking for a 6-year-old boy in Everman, Texas, who was reported missing last...
Searchers use drones to look for missing Texas boy

Latest News

A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Expect flash flooding, high winds Wednesday evening
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Rio Grande flows after heavy rains in Big Bend NP
Big Bend NP sees changes on the horizon with new park projects, leadership
Geraldine Tyler's case against Hennepin County is being heard by the Supreme Court.
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case