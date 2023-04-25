Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children

Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A mother and step-father were arrested after they allegedly tattooed their children.

The affidavit states that, following claims by Child Protective Services and a subsequent investigation by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Megan Mae Farr and Gunner Farr tied down their children and forcibly gave them tattoos. One child was given a tattoo on their foot, the other on their shoulder. The investigator alleges that the parents tied the children down with a rope, covering their mouth with tape and covering their eyes with a rag as the tattoos were being made.

The affidavit also alleges that the parents sought to conceal the tattoos by cutting, scraping and scrubbing the tattooed areas, and also attempted to remove the ink by rubbing them with lemon juice.

Megan Mae Farr is charged with two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint, while Gunner Farr is charged with one count of unlawful restraint.

