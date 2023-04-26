Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon and tonight. Please remain weather alert throughout the day and night. This afternoon you can expect scattered showers and storms to continue before a line of storms moves in this evening. Strong wind will be the primary severe weather hazard today, though a couple of tornadoes, hail, and flooding are also possible. Storms will come to an end by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with skies clearing late in the afternoon. A mostly sunny day is expected for Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain and thunderstorms return Friday night into Saturday morning. We’ll likely have a cooler and mostly cloudy Saturday, with showers possible. Sunday will be warmer and sunnier. For updated hourly forecasts and current weather information today, please be sure to join us on East Texas Now, our streaming news service; and also make sure you’ve downloaded our KLTV or KTRE weather app. Stay safe today.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

