Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh facing new criminal charges

Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on two more counts of tax evasion for failing to report over $2 million worth of income. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife and son, has been indicted by a grand jury last week on new charges.

WHNS reports Murdaugh was charged with two additional counts of tax evasion. He is already facing 99 charges related to unreported taxes, fraud, stolen money and other alleged financial crimes.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office previously reported that Murdaugh owed nearly $500,000 in state taxes. Authorities estimated he didn’t report $6.9 million worth of income earned through illegal acts.

The latest indictment is for tax years 2020 and 2021. The attorney general said Murdaugh failed to report more than $2.1 million worth of income gained illegally. According to the indictment, the funds were part of his ongoing scheme to defraud clients of settlement money.

During his murder trial, Murdaugh admitted on the witness stand to lying and stealing from clients, his former law firm and friends.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
Cassidy Johnson
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
Jasper police release details on 2nd shooting following prom party incident
Livingston police shoot suspect following motorcycle chase
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

Latest News

Newly released video shows the moment an 18-wheeler crashed into the back of a firetruck...
Video released of 18-wheeler crashing into firetruck along I-20 in Smith County
Big Bend National Park is often referred to as “Texas’ Gift to the Nation.” There’s no person...
Big Bend NP sees changes on horizon with new park projects, leadership
East Texas Giving Day
Camp V, Tyler Lions Club celebrate East Texas Giving Day
Tyler Missing Woman
Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Tyler woman
A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several...
Rehabilitation group takes in tortoise shot multiple times with pellet gun