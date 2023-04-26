Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lonely parrots learn to communicate over video chat

Lonely parrots learn to call each other for a video chat.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Parrots in the wild are social. As pets, they can be lonely at times.

Now, some researchers might have found a solution.

Instead of the usual phrase of “Polly wants a cracker,” parrot owners are now asking if Polly wants a video chat.

The idea is enough to make a lonely parrot bob its head with excitement.

In a paper titled “Birds of a Feather Video-Flock Together,” researchers described teaching 18 pet parrots to ring a bell to talk to a friend.

After the birds rang the bell, they were presented with a tablet and the choice of who to call.

Over a three-month period, the parrots made 147 requests for video calls.

Rébecca Kleinberger, the study’s co-author, said some of the birds received a lot of calls, and those same birds were typically the ones who made the most calls.

The researchers could tell the birds were truly engaged because they preened together, tried to touch one another, imitated each other, and even kind of sang together.

“Sometimes a bird would accidentally call us, so sometimes I was in a meeting or giving a class or at home, and I would get a phone call from a bird,” Kleinberger said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
Cassidy Johnson, Trederrick Sherman and Jardon Lamontre Castle (left to right)
Affidavit: Lufkin man killed at home during robbery
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Cassidy Johnson
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
A screenshot shows the moment an 18-wheeler hit a firetruck with a blocking feature.
Video released of 18-wheeler crashing into firetruck along I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Kilgore ISD Safety
Kilgore ISD to use TEA grant for campus security upgrades
Tryon Road Suspicious Device
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Tyler Traffic Study
Downtown Tyler traffic study presents options for future growth
Daniel Nyabuto Pretrial
Judge grants delay in trial of man accused in Smith County deputy’s death
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault