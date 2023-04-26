Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rehabilitation group takes in tortoise shot multiple times with pellet gun

A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several...
A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several times.(Swamp Girl Adventures)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A reptile rehabilitation group in Florida recently took in a tortoise they said was shot with a pellet gun.

Swamp Girl Adventures Reptile Rehabilitation, a nonprofit organization that educates others about Florida’s habitats and assists in rehabilitation and restoration, made a Facebook post Saturday saying someone had found the gopher tortoise and admitted him to be rehabilitated.

The group originally believed the animal had suffered gunshot wounds, but later determined he was shot with a pellet gun.

They said the pellets entered through the front side of the carapace, punctured a lung, and came close to hitting his heart before embedding in his stomach.

At the time of the original post, the group said the tortoise was in critical condition with a poor prognosis, but that he was stabilized and given medicine for his pain.

A tortoise is recovering after it was shot multiple times with a pellet gun.
A tortoise is recovering after it was shot multiple times with a pellet gun.(Swamp Girl Adventures)

“Although the carapace does work like armor to help protect the vital organs inside, it’s not impenetrable or indestructible!” the Facebook post read. “Their bones can fracture just like our bones can, and this is painful for them just like it is for us.”

In an update post on Monday, Reptile Rehabilitation said the tortoise was “hanging in there and resting comfortably” as it recovers.

The team also said they are investigating whether the pellets used were lead pellets.

If the tortoise survives, the group said he could be dealing with lead poisoning as the lead breaks down in his body.

The tortoise’s blood lead levels are being monitored. Although conducting surgery to remove the pellets would be the best course of action, the group said the tortoise is not in a stable enough condition to undergo that procedure.

An X-ray image shows multiple pellets embedded in a tortoise found in Florida.
An X-ray image shows multiple pellets embedded in a tortoise found in Florida.(Swamp Girl Adventures)

The Reptile Rehabilitation said it had more than 40 gopher tortoises come into its care this year, and more than 200 in its care in 2022.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Swamp Girl Adventures Reptile Rehabilitation to aid in the tortoise’s recovery or future rescues and rehabilitations can visit the group’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
Cassidy Johnson
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
Jasper police release details on 2nd shooting following prom party incident
Livingston police shoot suspect following motorcycle chase
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

Latest News

Newly released video shows the moment an 18-wheeler crashed into the back of a firetruck...
Video released of 18-wheeler crashing into firetruck along I-20 in Smith County
Big Bend National Park is often referred to as “Texas’ Gift to the Nation.” There’s no person...
Big Bend NP sees changes on horizon with new park projects, leadership
East Texas Giving Day
Camp V, Tyler Lions Club celebrate East Texas Giving Day
Tyler Missing Woman
Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Tyler woman