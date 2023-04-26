Severe weather brings hail damage to Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Severe weather has hit Rusk County hard, with hail damage reported in the area.

Additionally, a tornado watch was issued for Anderson and Henderson Counties until 10 p.m. tonight.

Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted that they are collecting information on the significant hailstorm that affected western and central parts of the county. They said that the hail in the storm was up to baseball-sized, and it struck the majority of the city of Henderson. Over 100 vehicles have hail damage resulting in broken or damaged glass, they added. They said they are assessing building damage, as well, and are keeping an eye to the sky as more severe weather potentially develops over the next few hours.

One resident on County Road 438 reported three-inch wide hail, with windows damaged.

More footage of large hail in Henderson

Another photo showed how hail had damaged a cover at the Walmart in Henderson.

Viewers from several East Texas counties submitted pictures of what they were seeing in their neighborhood. Scroll through some of them below.

