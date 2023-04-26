Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will come barreling through the Piney Woods later this evening, overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for this evening and lasting into the early overnight hours of Thursday morning as a complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will come barreling through the Piney Woods late this evening and lasting into the early overnight hours of Thursday morning.

The main severe weather threat will be damaging wind gusts of 60 mph along the leading edge of this storm complex.

This thunderstorm complex moving in from north-central Texas will contain torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds before moving out by daybreak Thursday.

A cold frontal passage on Thursday morning will lead to drier air moving in on northwest winds, allowing for partial sunshine to return by Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with the quick return of southeasterly winds leading to daytime highs climbing into the lower 80′s.

There will then be a stronger cold front moving in late Friday night and into early Saturday morning, which will bring in a likely chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday night.

There may be some lingering showers sticking around for some of our Saturday under cloudy skies. With cool, northwest winds coming in behind the cold frontal passage, daytime highs will likely not make it out of the 60′s on Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches over the next few days, making for a wet end to the month of April.

We will see a return to blue skies and lots of sunshine for Sunday and early next week as chilly mornings give way to warm afternoons with low humidity.

