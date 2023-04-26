Water shut off to parts of Lufkin while city replaces valve

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Parts of Lufkin will be without water as crews replace a valve.

According to the city, the shutoff will begin around noon Wednesday and restored around 5 p.m.

The valve is being replaced at Davis Street at the intersection of Sayers Street.

The following areas will be without water:

Birch Street

Davis Street (from Sayers Street of MLK Drive)

Joplin Street

Scarborough Street

Setliff Street

