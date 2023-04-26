Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Water shut off to parts of Lufkin while city replaces valve

Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page(City of Lufkin Facebook page)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Parts of Lufkin will be without water as crews replace a valve.

According to the city, the shutoff will begin around noon Wednesday and restored around 5 p.m.

The valve is being replaced at Davis Street at the intersection of Sayers Street.

The following areas will be without water:

Birch Street

Davis Street (from Sayers Street of MLK Drive)

Joplin Street

Scarborough Street

Setliff Street

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
Cassidy Johnson, Trederrick Sherman and Jardon Lamontre Castle (left to right)
Affidavit: Lufkin man killed at home during robbery
Cassidy Johnson
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

Latest News

Cory Ashton Wright
Man arrested after high speed chase involving dump-truck across multiple East Texas counties
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday’s Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with strong to severe storms possible later
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
East Texas to be a viewing destination for upcoming eclipses
2 more victims announced in Jasper after-prom shooting
2 more victims announced in Jasper after-prom shooting