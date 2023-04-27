Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan man charged with inappropriately touching 13-year-old

Anthony Monzingo
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man and registered sex offender was charged with indecency with a child.

College Station police say Anthony Monzingo , 35, repeatedly touched the private parts of a 13-year-old girl.

According to reports, the girl told her school counselor that on three separate occasions Monzingo touched her inappropriately, and said he loved her.

While being investigated law enforcement determined Monzingo is a registered sex offender and on parole until 2024 for a prior conviction.

Monzingo was charged with Indecency with a Child, his bond totals $50,000.

