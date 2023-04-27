Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Man broke into Waco home, assaulted man and abducted woman

Johnny Ramos, 44
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A court document obtained by KWTX reveals Johnny Ramos, 51, is the man accused in the aggravated kidnapping of a Waco woman the night of Sunday, April 23.

Waco police on Sunday identified the woman as Wendy Harris and a statewide alert was issued. Police said the 42-year-old woman had been located about half an hour after the alert was sent out.

Ramos was charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, and aggravated kidnapping.

According to Waco police, Ramos forcibly entered a residence on Apr. 23 near the 2700 block of Old Marlin Road in Waco, where he assaulted a man and struck the woman in the head with a firearm.

The criminal complaint affidavit states Ramos grabbed the woman by the hair, dragged her out of the home, and forced her into his pickup.

The man allegedly drove Harris to Marlin, Texas, where deputies with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office quickly located the victim near the 400 Block of Live Oak in Marlin.

When they found her, she had visible injuries, authorities said.

Online jail records show Ramos is being held in the McLennan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

