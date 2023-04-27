Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

DASH diet named the best for heart health

FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has...
FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.

DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension.

It aligned 100% with the American Heart Association’s goals for heart-healthy eating.

The pescatarian diet, which allows for dairy, eggs, fish and other seafood, came in second with 92%.

The award-winning Mediterranean diet alight 89%. It came in third mostly because it recommends a small glass of red wine each day and does not limit salt.

Meanwhile, very low-carb diets and keto diets were in the bottom tier for heart-healthy eating patterns because the diets emphasize red meat and saturated fats, and limit fruit and vegetable intake.

The American Heart Association made the rankings to help doctors get up to speed with nutrition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
Picture of hail in Shelby County
Shelby County storm damages homes, shuts down roadways
A building behind an insurance business in Lufkin was destroyed by a fire.
Insurance business on Frank Street in Lufkin catches fire
Multiple East Texas suspects accused of illegal catfish trapping

Latest News

Iran flag
US Navy: Iran seizes Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Russia denies visit to American reporter in visa retaliation
Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms
File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at a tepid 1.1% rate last quarter
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Scattered showers remain possible throughout the morning