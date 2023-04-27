Murder retrial: Man tells jury Quest Jones asked him to kill Waco woman for him

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Months before Sherrell Carter was shot and killed at her Waco residence, Quest Jones asked a friend he worked with if he would kill Carter for him, the man testified Wednesday at Jones’ murder retrial.

Jones, 32, is on trial for murder for a second time in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the February 2019 shooting death of Carter, the mother of three of Jones’ children.

Jones’ first trial ended in a mistrial in September after jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of guilt. His retrial, which started Monday, has been similar to the first trial. However, prosecutors Will Hix and Maddie Beach added a new twist Wednesday with the testimony of Jermaine Ransom, who said he worked with Jones as a welder for a few months in 2018.

Ransom, 37, who did not testify at the first trial, told jurors that Jones asked him to kill Carter for him.

“He said he and Sherrell were going through some things,” Ransom said. “I can’t recall nothing specific, but it was nothing pleasant, nothing positive. Never.”

He said Jones called him and said he needed to talk to him. He said Jones met him at Ransom’s sister’s house and the pair sat in the car and talked. Jones told him that Carter wasn’t being honest with him about the places she was going, and Jones said he knew that because he had someone watching her for him, Ransom said.

That’s when Jones asked him to kill Carter, Ransom said.

“I said, “Bro, you trippin’ ‘” Ransom said. “I told him to go home and make this relationship right. I didn’t think he was serious. I thought he was just venting.”

A few months later, Carter was dead and Jones called Ransom shortly after Jones bonded out of jail on a marijuana charge before he was charged in Carter’s death.

“I didn’t ask him what happened because I already knew,” Ransom said. “I said, “All I can do is pray for you and your family.”

Attorney Abel Reyna, who is defending Jones with Craig Depew, bristled at Ransom’s 11th-hour revelation, questioning why he didn’t come forward with this new information until last month after he started dating one of Carter’s friends. Reyna said phone records show his conversation with Jones after Jones left jail that Ransom described as brief actually lasted 20 minutes.

“I am here to let the jury know – and the world know – what he said,” Ransom said. “In my world, snitches get stitches. I feel I’ll have to look over my back for the rest of my life.”

Ransom said God led him to report what he knew to police.

“Did you believe in God in 2019?” Reyna asked.

“Yes I did,” Ransom said.

“But God didn’t lead you to come forward with this information until last month?” Reyna asked.

“He sure did,” Ransom said.

Carter, 26, was shot five times with a .38-caliber pistol, including two shots to the head, at the home she shared with Jones and their three children on Wilshire Drive in Waco. She was shot about 3:30 a.m. after returning home from a night club in Mexia with her two cousins.

Carter’s relatives described her relationship with Jones as filled with domestic violence and infidelity and testified she had told Jones to turn in his keys and leave shortly before she was killed.

Jones told officers the night Carter was killed that he outside smoking a cigarette when he heard gunshots coming from inside the home. He said he rushed his three children, ages 3, 4 and 5, to a neighbor’s home and returned to find a black man in a hoodie inside the home. He said the man pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger four times before fleeing. The gun did not fire, Jones said.

He told police a potential suspect in the shooting was a man who lived in a nearby apartment complex who borrowed grocery items from them.

In other prosecution testimony Wednesday, Waco police Detective Josh Fischer told jurors that Jones made a number of contradictory statements that night, including telling him that he first ran to the bedroom in which Carter was found after hearing the shots and that the shooter could be someone “he had a problem with.”

Waco police Detective Eric Trojanowski, the lead investigator in the case, will continue his testimony when the trial resumes Thursday morning.

