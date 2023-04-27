Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Remains discovered in Trinity County ID’d as Liberty County man

According to a a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the remains were...
According to a a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the remains were discovered on April 17, 2022 when deputies responded to a call on a hunting lease near Trin-Lady Park.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Remains found in 2022 in Trinity County have been identified as a missing Liberty County man.

According to a a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the remains were discovered on April 17, 2022, on a hunting lease near Trin-Lady Park where a man riding a four-wheeler spotted what he believed were human remains.

When deputies arrived it was determined the remains found were a human skull and several bones. After deputies searched more of the property the remaining bones were discovered.

Using DNA analysis, the remains were identified in early February 2023 as Christopher Michael Kopeski who was reported missing to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on March 28, 2019.

Kopeski’s cause of death has not been determined due to the extended time the remains were exposed to the elements.

Foul play is suspected and there are persons of interest linked to Kopeski’s disappearance.

According to Sheriff Wallace, the recovery and identity of the remains was kept from the public to allow the sheriff’s office to investigate.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who may know something to contact them at 936-642-1424

To report a tip and remain anonymous, contact Trinity County Crime Stoppers at 936-639-8477.

