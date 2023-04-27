Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rusk County deputies on scene after gunshot victim flown to hospital

Valdez says the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on CR 175, which is in the...
Valdez says the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on CR 175, which is in the northern side of Rusk County.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says a shooting has sent a person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Valdez says the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on CR 175, which is on the northern side of Rusk County.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a gunshot victim surrounded by family members who were applying pressure to the wounds to try to stop the bleeding. Deputies immediately began CPR, he said, until EMS could get there.

The victim, age 34, was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Deputies found the 46-year-old suspect and took him into custody. No further details were shared, but Valdez says that he will soon be arraigned and then more details may be shared.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Picture of hail in Shelby County
Shelby County storm damages homes, shuts down roadways
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
A building behind an insurance business in Lufkin was destroyed by a fire.
Insurance business on Frank Street in Lufkin catches fire
National Weather Service
Severe thunderstorms to bring large hail to Angelina County

Latest News

Henderson Hail Damage
Hail storm damages nearly 100 vehicles at Henderson car dealership, uncounted private vehicles
Palestine Auto Shop
Palestine Auto Shop
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick not willing to negotiate with Texas House’s ‘bad math’ on property tax relief
Tyler Tree On Apartment
Overnight storm topples tree onto South Tyler apartment
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick not willing to negotiate with Texas House’s ‘bad math’ on property tax relief