Rusk County deputies on scene after gunshot victim flown to hospital

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says a shooting has sent a person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Valdez says the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on CR 175, which is on the northern side of Rusk County.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a gunshot victim surrounded by family members who were applying pressure to the wounds to try to stop the bleeding. Deputies immediately began CPR, he said, until EMS could get there.

The victim, age 34, was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Deputies found the 46-year-old suspect and took him into custody. No further details were shared, but Valdez says that he will soon be arraigned and then more details may be shared.

