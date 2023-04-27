Severe thunderstorms to bring large hail to Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service has issued a warning for destructive thunderstorms on Wednesday night.

The warning was issued around 10:25 p.m., and is currently predicted to last until 11:15 p.m. The storm is quickly moving into the area at around 45 mph, with possible baseball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts. The warning includes a tornado watch, but no warning has been issued for the area at the time of reporting.

The NWS said to expect damage to outdoor vehicles and buildings, and to make sure all people and animals are indoors.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.