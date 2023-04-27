Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelby County storm damages homes, shuts down roadways

Picture of hail in Shelby County
Picture of hail in Shelby County(KLTV viewer)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Reports of weather damage has come in from Shelby County following the Wednesday evening storm.

A Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s office described the damage as severe, with structure damage on CR 4240 and CR 4245. Other affected roads listed in the report were CR 4800, CR 4849, CR 4854, CR 4888, CR 4916, CR 4323, and FM 2794, all of which have been closed.

Deputies are reportedly responding to calls of people trapped inside their homes as well.

Timpson ISD has announced that they will be closed on Thursday, due to loss of power. The electricity could be out for as long as three days, according to the ISD’s announcement.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages people to stay off the roads at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

