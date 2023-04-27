Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 arrests made in connection with after-prom shooting in Jasper

The Jasper Police Department announced Thursday that three arrests had been made in connection with a shooting at an after-prom party.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - The Jasper Police Department announced Thursday that three arrests had been made in connection with a shooting at an after-prom party.

No names have yet been released regarding the arrests. A press conference will be held Friday morning for additional details.

The incident took place after midnight on April 23 at an after-prom party that was being held at a residence on County Road 263. There were adults at the party, according to Jasper County Sheriff Michael newman, and between 100 to 250 people are thought to have been in attendance, according to a sheriff’s office post. No fatalities from the incident have been reported, but the initial gunshot injury count of nine was recently raised to 11.

Previous reporting:

2 more victims announced in Jasper after-prom shooting

9 teens injured in shooting at after-prom party near Jasper

