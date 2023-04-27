Thursday storms down powerlines, interrupt water service in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The sustained severe weather that blew through on Thursday has left Crockett residents recovering from flooding, downed trees, fallen powerlines, interrupted water service and more.

City of Crockett officials said crews are working to remove trees that are blocking roadways and are assessing damage from heavy winds. While ONCOR is currently out repairing downed powerlines, city officials said that no estimate has been given as to when full service will be restored. ONCOR representatives have also advised to turn off the breakers to your home if you have sustained flooding until safety can be verified by an electrician.

Additionally, a boil water notice has been issued for residents due to water pump issues and a main break.

If you need shelter due to flooding or damage to your home, please call dispatch at 936-544-2862. If you are unable to leave your home or are blocked in by fallen trees, please call 936-544-8391 to place a work order.

Residents whose property has sustained damage from the storms are advised to fill out a survey from the Texas Division of Emergency Management. That survey can be found by clicking here. This survey will help the state know where to focus relief and recovery efforts and where to allocate funds.

