Thursday’s Weather: Scattered showers remain possible throughout the morning

A few more showers/thundershowers possible this morning. Fair mix of sun and clouds this afternoon!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The last of our severe storms are thankfully out of our neck of the woods, but some showers and thundershowers will remain possible through the morning hours today, so you might want to tack on a couple extra minutes to your morning commute just to be safe. Skies will clear out some this afternoon leading to a decent mix of sun and clouds with mild highs in the lower to middle 70s. MOST of Friday is looking great, with a cool morning in low 50s and warm afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Our dry streak ends rather abruptly however, as yet another cold front begins to move into East Texas, so expect another chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Friday evening and lasting through the overnight hours. Scattered rain will remain possible behind the cold front on Saturday, so you will want to have an indoor “Plan B” for any outdoor activities you have planned. Our skies dry out Sunday for the most part, leading to a mild second half of the weekend. Sunshine and southerly winds will help our temperatures warm up fast, placing highs back to near 80 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

