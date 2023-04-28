4th suspect taken into custody following Jasper shooting

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Another person has been taken into custody related to a shooting in Jasper. The shootings happened at an after-prom party and injured 11 people.

A fourth arrest has been made related to this shooting, police confirm. The third arrest had been arrested just hours earlier on Thursday morning.

The incident took place after midnight on April 23 at an after-prom party that was being held at a residence on County Road 263. There were adults at the party, according to Jasper County Sheriff Michael newman, and between 100 to 250 people are thought to have been in attendance, according to a sheriff’s office post. No fatalities from the incident have been reported, but the initial gunshot injury count of nine was recently raised to 11.

Sheriff Newman said he will provide details at a Friday morning press conference.

