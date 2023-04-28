Bananas Foster meringue by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, joins us today to make a gorgeous dessert.
Banana foster meringue
by Chef Simon Webster
6 small ramekins
2 bananas sliced
6 tablespoons vanilla ice cream
Meringue:
3 egg whites
1/4 cup sugar
Beat egg whites until thick, then slowly add sugar until mixed.
Sauce:
2 tablespoons apricot jam
1/2 cup orange juice
1/4 cup brown sugar
Bring to a boil the let cool
You can flavor with brandy, orange liquor or rum.
Add sliced bananas to ramekins and top with sauce mixture.
Top with ice cream
Top with meringue, then use gas torch to brown meringue. Serve and enjoy!
