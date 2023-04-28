Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bananas Foster meringue by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion

Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, joins us today to...
Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, joins us today to make a gorgeous dessert.(Sabor a Pasion/Simon Webster)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, joins us today to make a gorgeous dessert.

Banana foster meringue

by Chef Simon Webster

6 small ramekins

2 bananas sliced

6 tablespoons vanilla ice cream

Meringue:

3 egg whites

1/4 cup sugar

Beat egg whites until thick, then slowly add sugar until mixed.

Sauce:

2 tablespoons apricot jam

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

Bring to a boil the let cool

You can flavor with brandy, orange liquor or rum.

Add sliced bananas to ramekins and top with sauce mixture.

Top with ice cream

Top with meringue, then use gas torch to brown meringue. Serve and enjoy!

Watch our episode of East Texas Weekend featuring Sabor a Pasion: Click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
According to a a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the remains were...
Remains discovered in Trinity County ID’d as Liberty County man
National Weather Service
Severe thunderstorms to bring large hail to Angelina County
In this photo provided by KJAS, Jasper, Texas, crime scene tape cordons off the scene of a...
3 arrests made in connection with after-prom shooting in Jasper
Picture of hail in Shelby County
Shelby County storm damages homes, shuts down roadways

Latest News

This recipe uses Chessmen cookies and a delicious instant pudding recipe everyone will love.
‘Dressed up’ banana pudding by Mama Steph
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says
Apple Pie Roses by Casie Buck
This lovely dessert is as fun to make as it is delicious!
Apple Pie Roses by Casie Buck, owner of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast