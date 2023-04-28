Bananas Foster meringue by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, joins us today to make a gorgeous dessert.

Banana foster meringue

by Chef Simon Webster

6 small ramekins

2 bananas sliced

6 tablespoons vanilla ice cream

Meringue:

3 egg whites

1/4 cup sugar

Beat egg whites until thick, then slowly add sugar until mixed.

Sauce:

2 tablespoons apricot jam

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

Bring to a boil the let cool

You can flavor with brandy, orange liquor or rum.

Add sliced bananas to ramekins and top with sauce mixture.

Top with ice cream

Top with meringue, then use gas torch to brown meringue. Serve and enjoy!

