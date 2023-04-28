Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bill to transfer control of Central Heights water passes Texas House

The bill was left pending, subject to the call of the chair.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - SB 1305, filed by Rep. Robert Nichols, passed in the Texas House on Friday.

The bill is intended to transfer control of Central Heights Water System from the City of Nacogdoches to the Angelina River Authority.

It was heard in the Texas Senate Committee on Local Government on Mar. 27, when Kelly Holcomb, general manager of the Angelina River Authority, spoke as a resource witness. He said the water system in question “resides 100% outside the city of Nacogdoches,” and for this reason, the river authority is considered a more appropriate group to pay for and manage the system.

According to Rep. Travis Clardy, who has sponsored the bill, it will now go to the governor’s desk for signature.

The video below shows the committee hearing from Mar. 27.

Mar. 27 meeting of the Texas Senate Committee on Local Government, considering SB 1305.

