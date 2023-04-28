College Station police say barricaded person led to shelter-in-place notice overnight
The person surrendered peacefully and is in custody
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a shelter-in-place notice has been lifted following an incident with a barricaded person late Thursday night into Friday morning.
According to a message posted on Twitter, the SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Team, Bomb Squad and patrol officers worked the scene in the 300 block of Woodland Springs Drive
Police say the person surrendered peacefully and 62-year-old Wallace Macey was taken into custody. He was charged with Obstruction or Retaliation and Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities.
KBTX has reached out for information about the incident. No other details have been released.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.