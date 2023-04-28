A few early evening thunderstorms will give way to cooler, damp conditions as we enter the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a sun-filled, gorgeous Friday throughout the Piney Woods.

We are tracking a cluster of intense thunderstorms that are moving south-southeast out of central Texas and could clip our western counties early this evening.

We do have portions of Cherokee, Houston, and Trinity counties in a low-end risk for hail and high winds, but it does look like the bulk of the thunderstorm activity will stay west of the Trinity River and just outside of our KTRE viewing area.

If we do get clipped by some of those storms, then some brief, heavy downpours may be accompanied by some gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes.

Another cold front will be pushing through tonight into early Saturday morning, leading to another wind shift and the return of cool breezes.

However, with an area of low pressure passing overhead, Saturday is shaping up to be a cloudy, damp day with a 60% chance of light rain showers passing through our part of the state.

It should be noted that none of the rain Saturday will be heavy and it will not rain all day long. However, it may be a nuisance if you have outdoor plans.

Due to the cloud cover and damp conditions combining with the cool breezes, Saturday’s highs will likely only make the middle 60′s, keeping it rather chilly for the last weekend of April.

We will see a return to blue skies and lots of sunshine for Sunday and early next week as chilly mornings give way to warm afternoons with low humidity. It will be downright gorgeous weather to welcome in the first few days of May.

We will then get a warming trend underway as the return of southerly winds ensues by the mid-week time frame. That will lead to some low-end rain chances returning for the latter half of next week.

