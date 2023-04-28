Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Beautiful first half of the day. Strong to severe storms possible once again later this evening.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. MOST of our Friday is looking great, with cool morning lows near 50 degrees and warm afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Our dry streak ends rather abruptly however, as yet another cold front begins to move into North and East Texas later today and tonight, so expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and lasting into the overnight hours. The SPC does have our westernmost counties under an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk, and our central counties under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms, mainly due to the threat of large hail and strong winds. If you have any plans to be out and about this evening, you’ll certainly want to be weather alert. Scattered rain will remain possible behind the cold front on and off throughout the day Saturday, so you will probably want to have an indoor “Plan B” for any outdoor activities you have set. Our skies dry out Sunday for the most part, leading to a mild second half of the weekend. Sunshine and southerly winds will help our temperatures warm up fast, placing highs back to near 80 degrees for most of next week. A stalled front could meander its way down south to the Red River by next Wednesday or Thursday, which could lead to an increase in rain chances or even cooler temperatures for later next week. Jury is still out, but we’ll be watching. In the meantime, please remain weather alert this evening and watch for the potential of these strong storms.

