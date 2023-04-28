Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed.(Paramount Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Filmmakers are looking for extras for “Good Burger 2,” the sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon comedy.

“Good Burger 2″ will begin filming in Rhode Island in mid-May.

Rhode Island Film confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday that the movie is looking to cast actors and extras. You can apply online here.

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed. The actors confirmed in March on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon that a sequel is in the works.

“Good Burger 2″ does not have a release date, but it is planned to be released on Paramount+.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
According to a a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the remains were...
Remains discovered in Trinity County ID’d as Liberty County man
National Weather Service
Severe thunderstorms to bring large hail to Angelina County
In this photo provided by KJAS, Jasper, Texas, crime scene tape cordons off the scene of a...
3 arrests made in connection with after-prom shooting in Jasper
Picture of hail in Shelby County
Shelby County storm damages homes, shuts down roadways

Latest News

The bill was left pending, subject to the call of the chair.
Bill to transfer control of Central Heights water passes Texas House
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Valdez says the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on CR 175, which is in the...
Rusk County deputies on scene after gunshot victim flown to hospital
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot