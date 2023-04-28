Newly-drafted Tyree Wilson considered ‘treasure’ to New London friends, family

NEW LONDON, Texas (KLTV) - Tyree Wilson’s hometown celebrated during the first day of the NFL draft Thursday. Wilson is a treasure for the tiny East Texas town of New London.

“With the seventh pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Tyree Wilson,” the announcer said live on ABC’s draft coverage, leading to an explosion of cheers back in New London at the watch party.

Tyree Wilson was a West Rusk Raider, a Texas Tech Red Raider, and now he’ll be a Las Vegas Raider after being chosen in the first round as the seventh pick.

“Still a Raider, been a Raider his whole life, and he gets to continue to be a Raider. It was an exciting night; it was fun,” said West Rusk Principal Jake Jackson.

“I teach with his mama, and all these people here just think Tyree is greatest thing ever,” said West Rusk teacher Cynthia Duncan.

“Well, I thought it was meant to be. ... Like I told you when we talked the other day. I didn’t care where he went. We’re the Tyree Wilson fan club right here in New London and West Rusk. So being a Raider in Las Vegas sounds great to me,” Jackson added.

“I’m a Tyree fan, OK, so I will wear a Raiders jersey with his name on it,” said Preston Hawkins who isn’t normally a fan of the franchise.

“I’m very proud! My brother was drafted to the Oakland Raiders... Ricky Dudley, the tight end, and I’m glad Tyree went to the Oakland Raiders. That’s my team!” said Evon Hawkins.

“We knew this would happen. These people, we love Tyree, and we’re excited and proud of him. He is still a part of us,” said Jackson.

Michael Coleman and Tyree Wilson relative and fan celebrate draft pick by Raiders

