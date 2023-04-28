NFL DRAFT: West Rusk grad Tyree Wilson taken by LV Raiders after years as TT Red Raider
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several former East Texas high school football standouts are expected to be picked during the draft. The draft takes place Thursday through Saturday in Kansas City.
The following East Texas players have been selected in the NFL Draft.
Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech DE: First Round, 7th pick overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Wilson, a graduate of West Rusk ISD in New London announced that he would forego his last season at Texas Tech to be available for the 2023 draft.
