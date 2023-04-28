SFA Lumberjack football team holds final Spring practice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This morning marked the final Spring football practice for the SFA Lumberjack football team. Over the last 5 weeks the team has been busy preparing for next season by getting familiar with the plays, the defense and eachother. Head Coach Colby Carthel took time following practice to sum up how the Spring has gone for the team.

“I think it’s been a really productive spring for us,” he said. “Obviously there’s a lot of question marks rolling the season with all the guys we graduated a lot of firepower a lot of great seniors last year and but we saw some really good things out of a lot of kids this spring and just saw the competition you know there were some great competition. Competition is good for all of us.”

He went on to say, “so main thing is to we stayed healthy. I don’t think we had any major injuries were we’re gonna lose anybody for next fall. And that’s, you know, every snap during spring ball there’s 23 Lumberjacks on the field. So you hold your breath, make sure everybody gets up and we were very, very blessed to make it through five weeks relatively injury free”

I couldn’t help but pick up on you know, just the positive energy and the positive attitude going on on the field today.

“Yeah, I think these guys are hungry and it’s a new team and they know that and so with, with the turnover of the senior class there’s a lot of guys been waiting in the wings and they’re ready for their their shot in the limelight and be the man and so they’re having a lot of fun competing with each other and competing against each other and you know, I think spring is what you make of it. you either have to or get to and these guys had the get to attitude all spring long and because that the Lumberjack football team got better,” he said.

And the Lumberjacks first game this Fall will be September 2nd against Troy.

