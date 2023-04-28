Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two deputies on administrative leave, after officer involved shooting kills one

By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BYNUM, Texas (KWTX) - Two deputies in Hill County are on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Bynum, late Thursday, April 28.

The deputies were at the home in the 700 block of Harrel Avenue, around 7:44 p.m., attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Two deputies went to the front door, while another watched the back of the residence. When the wanted individual came to the door, the deputies told him about the warrant. That’s when the man drew a firearm from a holster on his hip, and the deputies fired their pistols in response.

Afterwards, the front door seemed to close, and the deputies withdrew to maintain a perimeter, while additional law enforcement arrived to help.

Though the deputies thought they had struck the man, they weren’t sure with the door closed. Once enough SWAT personnel had arrived, they made entry into the house, and found the wanted man dead behind the door with his firearm next to his body.

HCSO is continuing their investigation into the incident, and are not releasing the wanted man’s identification at this time.

No deputies were injured, and the two who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

