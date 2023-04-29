City of Waco approves zoning that would allow 30-story high rise on Brazos

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco has approved to consider building a multi-purpose high rise building in East Waco.

The Brazos Gateway Tower project is in its beginning stage but it could bring residential and retail opportunities for the area.

Currently, all that has been approved for Brazos at Waco LLC, a DFW based company, is the zoning for the potential project.

They still have several meetings with the city to fully approve the project, but if given the green light the move forward they would break ground at the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. off the I-35 Frontage Road.

City of Waco approves zoning for 30-story skyscraper (City of Waco)

“If you have been to the Domain in Austin, kind of that development pattern where you have first floor retail and then upper story residential,” says Clint Peters, the Director of Development Services with the city of Waco.

The goal is to keep it affordable for those who have called East Waco home for years.

“We are working with the developer to have at least 10% of the units be either affordable or workforce housing,” Peters says.

The height may be concerning for those who know the history of the Alico building, but city leaders say they are not looking past the historical charm of this community.

They intend to combine the old with the new while the city looks toward the future.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.