Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

City of Waco approves zoning that would allow 30-story high rise on Brazos

By Madison Herber
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco has approved to consider building a multi-purpose high rise building in East Waco.

The Brazos Gateway Tower project is in its beginning stage but it could bring residential and retail opportunities for the area.

Currently, all that has been approved for Brazos at Waco LLC, a DFW based company, is the zoning for the potential project.

They still have several meetings with the city to fully approve the project, but if given the green light the move forward they would break ground at the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. off the I-35 Frontage Road.

City of Waco approves zoning for 30-story skyscraper
City of Waco approves zoning for 30-story skyscraper(City of Waco)

“If you have been to the Domain in Austin, kind of that development pattern where you have first floor retail and then upper story residential,” says Clint Peters, the Director of Development Services with the city of Waco.

The goal is to keep it affordable for those who have called East Waco home for years.

“We are working with the developer to have at least 10% of the units be either affordable or workforce housing,” Peters says.

The height may be concerning for those who know the history of the Alico building, but city leaders say they are not looking past the historical charm of this community.

They intend to combine the old with the new while the city looks toward the future.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Cheston Hartsfield, Tyler Porter, Cameron Hartsfield, Tracy Hickman
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for later this evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds possible Friday evening
Earlie Williams, Jr., Rusk County Jail, murder charge
1 arrested, 1 killed in Rusk County after fight involving ‘sharp force trauma’
Nacogdoches man sentenced for drug trafficking, gun charges
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

Latest News

Authorities responded to a house fire on Vine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
Lufkin crews respond to house fire after tree falls on power lines
Do Dat BBQ Competition
Nacogdoches Do Dat BBQ Competition offers fun, food
From left: Cheston Hartsfield, Tyler Porter, Cameron Hartsfield, Tracy Hickman
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
Bananas Foster Meringues by Chef Simon Webster
Lake Tyler Reopens
Lake Tyler reopens after high water closure