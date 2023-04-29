Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin crews respond to house fire after tree falls on power lines

Authorities responded to a house fire on Vine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
Authorities responded to a house fire on Vine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities responded to a house fire on Vine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Neighbors said this same house caught fire around a year ago, and it has been unoccupied since. They reported that the lights started flickering inside their home, when they heard a loud noise. They went outside, and the house next door was on fire.

The neighbors said from their backyard it looks like a tree fell and landed on a power line, causing two power lines to touch.

City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said authorities responded to the call, and it was quickly put out.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Cheston Hartsfield, Tyler Porter, Cameron Hartsfield, Tracy Hickman
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for later this evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds possible Friday evening
Earlie Williams, Jr., Rusk County Jail, murder charge
1 arrested, 1 killed in Rusk County after fight involving ‘sharp force trauma’
Nacogdoches man sentenced for drug trafficking, gun charges
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

Latest News

Do Dat BBQ Competition
Nacogdoches Do Dat BBQ Competition offers fun, food
From left: Cheston Hartsfield, Tyler Porter, Cameron Hartsfield, Tracy Hickman
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
Bananas Foster Meringues by Chef Simon Webster
Lake Tyler Reopens
Lake Tyler reopens after high water closure