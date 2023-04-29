Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! This Saturday started off chilly and cloudy, but thankfully some sunshine was able to peak through the thicker cloud cover during the afternoon. Skies will continue to steadily clear out this evening and tonight, and tomorrow will be a MUCH better looking day! We’ll start off chilly in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees before temperatures quickly climb up into the middle to upper 70s for highs, with a few areas potentially hitting 80 degrees. Skies will remain totally dry and sunny all day, so hopefully you can find some way to enjoy the lovely and quiet second half to this weekend. A weak cold front will slide through portions of East Texas from the northeast later tomorrow, but don’t expect much from it other than a slower warming trend for next week. Monday starts off cool in the middle 50s with similar afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. We’ll sit close to 80 degrees on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, then most of ETX should jump into the lower 80s on Wednesday thanks to the return of southerly winds. Some showers and an isolated thundershower will be possible on Thursday afternoon, although coverage will be somewhat limited and most look to stay dry for now. Isolated showers remain possible for Friday and Saturday of next week with a fair mix of sun and clouds each day and warm afternoon highs in the middle 80s.

