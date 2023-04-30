Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured

Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan police are investigating an overnight shooting in Downtown Bryan.

Police say four individuals were shot just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, near West 26th Street and South Bryan Avenue.

The victims, all men from the area, are expected to survive their injuries.

According to the police, the shooting occurred outside as bars in the area were closing. At this time, the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.

Police believe this was not a random act of violence and is believed to be an isolated incident.

Bryan Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact BPD Detective Field at 979-209-5309.

