Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another cool morning, but unlike yesterday, clear and sunny skies today. We’ll hold onto the sunshine through the entire day, making for a gorgeous last day to April in East Texas. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, pretty close to normal for this time of year, after a stretch of mostly cooler than normal temperatures last week.

Looking ahead, we’ll hold onto the warmth this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s all week, under sunny to partly cloudy skies depending on the day. Late in the week, chances for showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast, though they’re low right now. Thursday through next weekend, skies may trend more mostly cloudy in some areas where we have rain, but right now coverage still looks scattered. As we go through the week there will be more updates. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

