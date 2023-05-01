Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays in Polk County

A logging truck has overturned in U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A truck rollover has caused traffic delays on U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County

According to Polk County Office of Emergency Management, a log truck rolled over and is spilling diesel fuel at the intersection of Highway 59 and Farm to Market Road 350 North, near the park and Big Jake’s restaurant.

Responders are on the scene addressing the situation. Drivers are asked to use caution or seek alternate routes.

