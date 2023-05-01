Log truck rollover causes traffic delays in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A truck rollover has caused traffic delays on U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County

According to Polk County Office of Emergency Management, a log truck rolled over and is spilling diesel fuel at the intersection of Highway 59 and Farm to Market Road 350 North, near the park and Big Jake’s restaurant.

Responders are on the scene addressing the situation. Drivers are asked to use caution or seek alternate routes.

