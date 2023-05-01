Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning and light winds.  Mostly sunny skies are expected today with temperatures warming into the mid 70s by afternoon with light winds.  The quiet weather will continue through midweek with temperatures warming back into the lower 80s.  Slight chances for rain begin Thursday and increase Thursday evening into Friday.  Temperatures will be warming into the mid 80s by the end of the week.  At least slight chances for rain will continue into the weekend.

