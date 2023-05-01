A new month gives way to a drier, more tranquil weather pattern this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is a new day to a new week and a new month. It is also the start of what should be a few dry and seasonally pleasant days in east Texas as cool mornings give way to warm afternoons under lots of blue sky through at least Wednesday.

It will be mostly clear and cool overnight with lows dropping into the middle 50′s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with more seasonal conditions as daytime highs top off in the lower-to-middle 80′s with light winds and low humidity.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with a touch more humidity and highs warming into the middle 80′s.

Our surface winds will eventually shift back to the southeast by Thursday. This will lead to warmer overnight lows as well as more humidity working back into the region, bringing back that muggy feel.

With high pressure breaking down and moving away toward the end of the week, we will return daily downpours to the forecast from Friday through the weekend and last into early next week.

Rain chances will be in that 30-40% range, meaning they will be scattered in nature and mainly confined to the afternoon hours when temperatures will be at their warmest.

Once we get toward the end of the week and into the first weekend of May, we will be trending much warmer with lows near 70 and highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s, a sign that our days of spring cold fronts coming down the pike are becoming numbered as we inch closer to summer.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.