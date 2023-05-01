Waco man charged after allegedly firing “AR-15 type” rifle at apartment complex, threatening neighbors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man remains free on bond after his arrest early Monday morning on charges he threatened his neighbors with what police described as an “AR-15 type” rifle.

Dewayne Bronsha Curtis, 45, was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000 after his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm.

According to arrest records, Waco police responded to the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive after multiple callers reported a shirtless man yelling and firing a rifle.

When police arrived, Curtis was sitting on his porch with a silver pistol in a holster on his hip.

Curtis told officers he has had an ongoing “beef” with his neighbor, and said they exchanged words through a window. Curtis said he saw a “red dot laser” come through the window where he was, so he went back to his apartment to retrieve his rifle.

A neighbor reported Curtis is frequently outside yelling, and seems to have a problem with her family. She said she heard the sound of a rifle being shot outside her apartment, so she went to get her daughter from an adjacent apartment building.

On the way, she said Curtis walked toward her and yelled, “there you go, mother------,” and shined a light at her.

“She knows Curtis is constantly carrying a firearm, and with the gunshot earlier and Curtis’ actions, she felt that Curtis was coming toward her and placed her in fear of being shot,” according to an arrest affidavit. “They ducked in front of a vehicle and called 911 and this is the position that we found them in when we arrived.”

Police reported they found a rifle next to the front door and there was a mountable flashlight nearby.

