Anderson County celebrates employee of 76 years

While some people see their job as work, East Texan Anita Lamb calls her job her passion because she gets to help people.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lamb calls herself a part-time worker for Anderson County, but the county and County Judge Carey McKinney call her dependable. “If you take and had to add a definition to public servant, then one of those little blurbs would be Anita Lamb,” McKinney said.

“I work in five different offices part-time. When they need me, I always go,” Anita Lamb said.

She currently works at the County Judge’s Office and all four of the Justice of the Peace Offices, and her career started at just 17 years old.

“I started work January 22, 1946, in the county clerk’s office,” Lamb said. This soon to be 95-year-old’s go-getter mindset started long before. “I started out as a kid working on the farm. I’ve always worked. And I feel better working than I do sitting.”

Lamb retired from the County Judge’s office in 1982, but that was not the end of her dedication. Since then, she has worked part-time for three attorneys and 12 county offices.

“I love people. I’m a people person. I just enjoy being around people.....it just gives me an out since I lost my husband and I lost my two daughters. I’ve got one son left, but life goes on, and that’s what keeps me going. Knowing that people support me in everything I do,” Lamb said.

So what’s next for Anita Lamb’s career?

“I’ll go as long as I can, because that’s what keeps me going.”

Lamb will be 95 in November.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

