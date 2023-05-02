Catching a brief break from the storm track this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Filtered sunshine combined with warm temperatures and low humidity to make for another pleasant spring day in the Piney Woods.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50′s to near 60-degrees.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies to go along with warming temperatures. Daytime highs will climb into the middle 80′s, which is a few degrees warmer than normal, but not that far off the pace of where we typically end up this time of year.

Our surface winds will eventually shift back to the southeast by Thursday. This will lead to warmer overnight lows as well as more humidity working back into the region, bringing back that muggy feel for the back half of the week.

High pressure will break down and shift away from east Texas later in the week, which will lead to the return of higher humidity levels, more clouds, and even the chances for daily downpours.

Rain chances will be in that 30-40% range from Friday through at least the early part of next week, meaning they will be scattered in nature and mainly confined to the afternoon hours.

With the weather pattern becoming a bit more unsettled, this will lead to those daily rain chances coming into play.

Once we get toward the end of the week and into the first weekend of May, we will be trending much warmer with lows near 70 and highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s, a sign that our days of spring cold fronts coming down the pike are becoming numbered as we inch closer to summer.

