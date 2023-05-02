Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lubbock man indicted, accused of shooting at security guard after shoplifting from supermarket

Louis Covarrubio, 26
Louis Covarrubio, 26(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of shooting at a Walmart security guard after attempting to steal items from the store.

On April 15, police responded to the Walmart at 702 W Loop 289 for reports of a theft. When officers arrived, they spoke to both a security guard and a bystander who stated they saw 26-year-old Louis Covarrubio take items out of the store without paying. They also believed Covarrubio had fired a gun when running away from the scene.

The bystander told police he noticed Covarrubio trying buy several items in the self-checkout line, according to a police report. When his card was declined, Covarrubio reportedly attempted to take the items without paying. The man tried to keep Covarrubio from leaving and got the attention of a nearby security guard.

When confronted about the theft, Covarrubio ran out of the door, according to the report. The security officer ran after him and tackled him in the parking lot.

Covarrubio quickly got back to his feet and, again, ran away. However, he dropped the stolen merchandise and pulled out a silver handgun. He pointed the gun at the security officer and fired before hopping into the passenger seat of a car.

The car drove away from the scene before police could arrive.

The driver of the car later called police to turn in Covarrubio, stating they did not know he had committed a crime when driving away from the Walmart.

Police also reviewed the store’s security footage. It showed Covarrubio attempting to take the items, running away from the security officer, pulling out the firearm and firing a shot in the direction of the guard.

Covarrubio was arrested a few days later and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, he was indicted on the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault of a security officer
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

He is currently being held on a $258,500 bond and has several other charges listed in the public records, including theft and fraud.

