East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies through midday, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with light winds. Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow with temperatures near 80 degrees. A few more clouds roll in on Thursday with a slight chance for rain late in the day and a better chance for rain overnight into Friday. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday, but still warm. Slight chances for rain last into the weekend and early next week as an unsettled weather pattern takes shape.

