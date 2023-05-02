Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County commissioners approve emergency work at jail

By Avery Gorman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners have approved a proposed change order for emergency work at the county jail.

The jail repairs are still underway at the jail but contractors came across a old gas line. Tuesday morning, commissioners approved replacing that line.

Commissioners will also meet at 1:30 p.m. for a budget workshop regarding the sheriff’s office and county jail projected to be over budget.

