Trial underway for Waco mechanic accused in sexual assault of 8-year-old girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The mother of a child who reported that Fernando Rey Torres sexually abused her in 2014 testified Tuesday she found a note in which her daughter warned her not to sleep with Torres because of the abuse.

Torres, 37, a mechanic, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on two first-degree felony counts alleging aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The girl, who was 8 at the time of the alleged offenses, is expected to testify Wednesday morning, when Torres’ trial enters its third day.

The girl’s mother testified that she found a note her daughter wrote while she was cleaning her room in 2015 that said, “Please do not sleep with Nando. He touched my private parts.”

She testified that she asked her daughter about the note and her daughter told her that Torres, a former family member, had sexually abused her several times when he came into her room late at night and got in bed with her.

The woman said her daughter was nervous and grew silent when she asked about the note, saying her daughter was quiet by nature and found it easier then to write things down. She said her daughter said Torres told her not to say anything because he was afraid that her mother would call police.

In cross-examination from Torres’ attorney, Seth Sutton, the girl’s mother said her daughter was hospitalized on two occasions in March 2021 and June 2021 after attempts to harm herself. Sutton asked her about treatment records that showed the girl was anxious, depressed and experienced visual hallucinations.

She told Sutton that her daughter only reported hallucinations when she was sleep-deprived. She acknowledged she told doctors that the girl is “very manipulative,” but told Sutton that she was not like that when she was younger and before the alleged abuse by Torres.

“She was not herself,” she said.

Before the trial began, Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman, who is presiding over Torres’ trial, noted that Sutton has been under felony indictment since August 2020 on a solicitation of capital murder charge. He asked Torres if he was aware of that and still wanted Sutton to represent him at trial.

Torres said he knew of the allegations and wanted Sutton to continue representing him.

The indictment against Sutton alleges that he and former Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina conspired to hire someone to kill Tijerina’s former husband, Waco attorney Marcus Beaudin. Tijerina later died in a motorcycle accident in Hays County.

Beaudin also is under indictment on charges he attempted to expose the breast of a teenage girl and fondle her in May 2016. The girl is a family member of Sutton’s.

Sutton’s trial is scheduled to begin August 14 in the 19th State District Court.

In other prosecution testimony Tuesday, Dr. Ann Sims, former medical adviser for the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, testified that she examined the girl and that she also told Sims that “Nando touched her privates” three or four times.

While Sims testified there was no medical evidence to indicate sexual assault, she told the jury that that is the case in the vast majority of sexual assault cases involving children. “Normal is normal,” she said.

Former Waco police Detective Charles Youngblood opened the state’s case by explaining the steps he went through to investigate the allegations before arresting Torres.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron played a video of Youngblood’s interview with Torres in which a passive Torres, who sat slumped over with his head down, said he can’t understand why the girl would accuse him of such a thing.

“I know I didn’t do it and I know something is wrong with her,” Torres told the detective in the video. “She needs help. I think she’s convinced herself of it.”

Under cross-examination from Sutton, Youngblood said Torres’ body language and lack of a sense of outrage or anger were things he took into consideration before deciding to arrest Torres.

“You said he didn’t seem adamant,” Sutton said. “What should he have done to show you he was more adamant?”

Youngblood said Torres didn’t seem emphatic, was noncommittal in his demeanor and his voice had a flat affect.

“But you had never talked to him before,” Sutton said. “You don’t even have a base line for judging how he is relative to anything. He just might be a quiet, demure dude.”

