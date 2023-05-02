Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home.(Google Maps / MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The retail store Tuesday Morning has begun the process to close all of its stores across the country.

“Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support,” the business wrote in a post on Facebook.

The company announced a going out-of-business sale has started with savings of up to 30%.

The sales offer a vast selection of discounted home décor and a large assortment of toys, pet supplies, luggage, crafts and seasonal decorations, among other items.

Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home.

The business says the liquidation sale offers customers the opportunity to save even more with the new price reductions storewide.

The company says gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through May 13.

Select fixtures, furnishing and equipment will also be for sale in closing locations.

Based in Dallas, Texas, the company opened its first store in 1974.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A logging truck has overturned in U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County.
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays in Polk County
Nacogdoches County man killed in paramotor trike crash
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter
WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
2 gunmen arrested after stray bullet hits Texas A&M baseball player during game

Latest News

First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
On Illinois highway, blinding dust, then ‘crash after crash’
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2020,...
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing