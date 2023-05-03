Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 children killed in Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis

Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.
Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.

About 9:30 a.m. this morning, Clovis fire crews and other first responders were called about smoke coming out of a home in the area of Axtell Street and East 2nd Street, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

When police and fire crews arrived on scene, an adult was standing on the roof of the house. They also learned that three children were in a room on the second floor.

Police had to hold back a woman who was fighting to get into the home, the Eastern New Mexico News said.

A person carried a child wrapped in a blanket away from the fire.

A one-year-old and a two-year-old were found dead as fire crews were bringing the blaze under control, the Eastern New Mexico News said.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

