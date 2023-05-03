Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Central Bulldogs to face Orangefield in playoffs

Central head baseball coach Tony Watkins
Central head baseball coach Tony Watkins(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - Central High school in Pollok has a baseball team on fire right now after defeating two higher ranked teams to send them to the playoffs. It was in a must win situation Monday night when the Central Bulldogs were victorious over Hemphill.

Head coach Tony Watkins said, “yeah, it was a it was a tough game we were coming out. Their pitching had been really good shutting people down in district and we were able to come out have some success with him and and lock us into the playoffs.”

The Bulldogs were busy Tuesday doing a little strength conditioning as they prepare for their next opponent, Orangefield.

“Yes, they are a good quality team. They’ve been in I think ranked number three all year. Got a couple A&M commits real solid team,” coach Watkins said.

And that game is gonna be in Cleveland?

“Yeah to be Cleveland on Friday night at seven. And Saturday at one.”

And a win over Orangefield this Friday would really pave the way for something special, especially after coming out on top of an extremely tough district.

Coach said, “our district I mean, we got a lot of good teams coming out of our district. Three of them were actually ranked the top 20 Most of the year. There’s just no telling with 3A baseball’s the way it is.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A logging truck has overturned in U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County.
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays in Polk County
Nacogdoches County man killed in paramotor trike crash
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter
Shelby County homeowners discuss surviving the storm, dealing with extensive property damage
Report: Timpson buildings, trees severely damaged by straight-line winds

Latest News

“Right now, we are kind of in a rut. If we can catch the baseball, we’ll be ok.”
Lufkin Panthers baseball ready for playoffs
WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
2 gunmen arrested after stray bullet hits Texas A&M baseball player during game
Lufkin Panthers working to get into playoff shape for new season
Lufkin Panthers working hard to get back into playoff form
Central Heights alum Grayson Rodriguez fans 9 in 1st career win
Central Heights alum Grayson Rodriguez fans 9 in 1st career win