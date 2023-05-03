Central Bulldogs to face Orangefield in playoffs

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - Central High school in Pollok has a baseball team on fire right now after defeating two higher ranked teams to send them to the playoffs. It was in a must win situation Monday night when the Central Bulldogs were victorious over Hemphill.

Head coach Tony Watkins said, “yeah, it was a it was a tough game we were coming out. Their pitching had been really good shutting people down in district and we were able to come out have some success with him and and lock us into the playoffs.”

The Bulldogs were busy Tuesday doing a little strength conditioning as they prepare for their next opponent, Orangefield.

“Yes, they are a good quality team. They’ve been in I think ranked number three all year. Got a couple A&M commits real solid team,” coach Watkins said.

And that game is gonna be in Cleveland?

“Yeah to be Cleveland on Friday night at seven. And Saturday at one.”

And a win over Orangefield this Friday would really pave the way for something special, especially after coming out on top of an extremely tough district.

Coach said, “our district I mean, we got a lot of good teams coming out of our district. Three of them were actually ranked the top 20 Most of the year. There’s just no telling with 3A baseball’s the way it is.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.