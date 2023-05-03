Lufkin Fire Department respond to reported structure fire at Burger King location on Timberland Drive

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a Burger King location early Wednesday morning.

At around 6:21 a.m. the Lufkin Fire Department received calls of a fire coming out of the Burger King location on the 200 block of S Timberland Drive. Firefighters on the scene were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and roof areas. All Burger King staff were immediately escorted. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The Lufkin Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Burger King structure fire 2 (None)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.